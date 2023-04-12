These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) is -33.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.14 and a high of $5.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATAI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.52% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 65.1% higher than the price target low of $5.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.78, the stock is 24.17% and 11.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 5.33% at the moment leaves the stock -39.67% off its SMA200. ATAI registered -63.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $160.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.26.

The stock witnessed a 33.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.88%, and is -6.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.16% over the week and 9.24% over the month.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has around 119 employees, a market worth around $278.91M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 56.14% and -67.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.80%).

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.40% this year.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.74M, and float is at 150.49M with Short Float at 2.81%.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Apeiron Investment Group Ltd.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. bought 1,214,297 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $1.32 per share for a total of $1.6 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32.09 million shares.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Brand Florianbought a total of 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $1.48 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70000.0 shares of the ATAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 29, Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. (10% Owner) acquired 21,900 shares at an average price of $4.47 for $97801.0. The insider now directly holds 1,799,302 shares of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI).

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.62% down over the past 12 months and Novan Inc. (NOVN) that is -61.36% lower over the same period. Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is 34.04% up on the 1-year trading charts.