These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) is -55.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $13.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QBTS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 84.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.64, the stock is 6.77% and -21.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.46 million and changing -24.83% at the moment leaves the stock -85.75% off its SMA200. QBTS registered -93.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -92.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.15.

The stock witnessed a 2.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.14%, and is -11.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.00% over the week and 12.11% over the month.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has around 190 employees, a market worth around $66.64M and $7.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 30.14% and -95.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.30%).

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -214.80% this year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.26M, and float is at 60.39M with Short Float at 2.93%.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEST STEVEN M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WEST STEVEN M bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $2.55 per share for a total of $63750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54021.0 shares.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (10% Owner) bought a total of 630 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $6.22 per share for $3916.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.94 million shares of the QBTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (10% Owner) acquired 128 shares at an average price of $6.84 for $876.0. The insider now directly holds 7,939,210 shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS).