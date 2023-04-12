These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) is -12.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.48 and a high of $14.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FNB stock was last observed hovering at around $11.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $11.43, the stock is -2.34% and -13.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.06 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -10.44% off its SMA200. FNB registered -3.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.54%.

The stock witnessed a -10.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.54%, and is 0.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) has around 3916 employees, a market worth around $4.11B and $1.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.42 and Fwd P/E is 6.96. Profit margin for the company is 33.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.06% and -22.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

F.N.B. Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.80% this year.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 353.30M, and float is at 347.26M with Short Float at 3.08%.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bena Pamela A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Bena Pamela A bought 350 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $14.07 per share for a total of $4924.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64380.0 shares.

F.N.B. Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that GUERRIERI GARY L (Chief Credit Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $14.61 per share for $73055.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89317.0 shares of the FNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, CAMPBELL WILLIAM B (Director) acquired 1,900 shares at an average price of $13.49 for $25640.0. The insider now directly holds 127,619 shares of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB).

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is trading -9.40% down over the past 12 months and S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) that is 7.56% higher over the same period. Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is -15.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.