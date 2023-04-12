These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) is -21.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.63 and a high of $21.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ILPT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $2.57, the stock is -14.87% and -32.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -4.46% at the moment leaves the stock -56.54% off its SMA200. ILPT registered -88.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.91.

The stock witnessed a -26.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.59%, and is -13.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.81% over the week and 7.30% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -58.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.28% and -87.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -289.90% this year.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.31M, and float is at 64.54M with Short Float at 4.39%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PHELAN KEVIN C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PHELAN KEVIN C bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $3.41 per share for a total of $10221.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3500.0 shares.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading -27.34% down over the past 12 months and American Tower Corporation (AMT) that is -20.83% lower over the same period. Equinix Inc. (EQIX) is -6.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.