These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Textron Inc. (TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is -3.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.11 and a high of $76.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TXT stock was last observed hovering at around $68.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $68.32, the stock is -0.06% and -4.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 1.50% off its SMA200. TXT registered -2.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.11%, and is -3.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Textron Inc. (TXT) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $14.06B and $12.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.02 and Fwd P/E is 12.00. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.63% and -10.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Textron Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year.

Textron Inc. (TXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 208.33M, and float is at 204.14M with Short Float at 2.34%.

Textron Inc. (TXT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Textron Inc. (TXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DONNELLY SCOTT C,the company’sChairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that DONNELLY SCOTT C sold 222,319 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $73.35 per share for a total of $16.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.68 million shares.

Textron Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Connor Frank T (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold a total of 63,361 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $73.35 per share for $4.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the TXT stock.

Textron Inc. (TXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -0.26% down over the past 12 months and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is -1.25% lower over the same period. The Boeing Company (BA) is 19.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.