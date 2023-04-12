Things appear to be looking up for iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT)

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) is -35.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.44 and a high of $20.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IHRT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.31% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 1.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.95, the stock is -3.73% and -32.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -47.39% off its SMA200. IHRT registered -78.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -19.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.31%, and is 5.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.78% over the week and 7.88% over the month.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) has around 9350 employees, a market worth around $540.95M and $3.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.23. Profit margin for the company is -6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.83% and -80.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iHeartMedia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.80% this year.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.36M, and float is at 118.35M with Short Float at 5.43%.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B,the company’sEVP-Finance & Deputy CFO. SEC filings show that MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $50017.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

iHeartMedia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B (EVP-Finance & Deputy CFO) bought a total of 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $5.45 per share for $95356.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the IHRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, PITTMAN ROBERT W (Chairman and CEO) acquired 94,518 shares at an average price of $5.56 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 1,883,295 shares of iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT).