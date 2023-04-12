Things appear to be looking up for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is 6.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.56 and a high of $35.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SFM stock was last observed hovering at around $34.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.9% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -37.76% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.44, the stock is 2.09% and 4.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 12.70% off its SMA200. SFM registered 2.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.29.

The stock witnessed a 4.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.79%, and is -2.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $3.52B and $6.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.44 and Fwd P/E is 12.88. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.66% and -3.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.80% this year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.73M, and float is at 102.57M with Short Float at 16.16%.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Konat Nicholas,the company’sPresident & COO. SEC filings show that Konat Nicholas sold 642 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $33.27 per share for a total of $21359.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Sanders Dan J (Chief Store Operations Officer) sold a total of 40,452 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $32.56 per share for $1.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8241.0 shares of the SFM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Sinclair Jack (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 5,814 shares at an average price of $32.96 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 367,783 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM).

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) that is trading -0.66% down over the past 12 months and The Kroger Co. (KR) that is -19.91% lower over the same period. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) is -45.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.