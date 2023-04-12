TransUnion (TRU) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is 11.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.32 and a high of $96.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRU stock was last observed hovering at around $62.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.01% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.52% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 3.89% higher than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.43, the stock is 5.49% and -2.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -5.74% off its SMA200. TRU registered -34.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.03.

The stock witnessed a 5.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.97%, and is 5.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

TransUnion (TRU) has around 12200 employees, a market worth around $12.03B and $3.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.57 and Fwd P/E is 15.23. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.05% and -34.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

TransUnion (TRU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TransUnion (TRU) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TransUnion is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.10% this year.

TransUnion (TRU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.80M, and float is at 192.10M with Short Float at 2.30%.

TransUnion (TRU) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at TransUnion (TRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Skinner Todd C.,the company’sPresident, International. SEC filings show that Skinner Todd C. sold 25,989 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $1.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28749.0 shares.

TransUnion disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that RUSSELL HEATHER J (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 7,996 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $57.41 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31535.0 shares of the TRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, MAULDIN RICHARD DANE (EVP – Operations) disposed off 7,250 shares at an average price of $60.63 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 24,805 shares of TransUnion (TRU).

TransUnion (TRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is trading -24.69% down over the past 12 months and Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) that is -42.02% lower over the same period.