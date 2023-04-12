What should you know before buying stock in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) is -17.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $2.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADAP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $3.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 39.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.21, the stock is 9.95% and -14.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 7.08% at the moment leaves the stock -26.94% off its SMA200. ADAP registered -45.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.79%, and is 14.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.86% over the week and 7.65% over the month.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) has around 534 employees, a market worth around $194.50M and $27.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.80% and -54.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-203.30%).

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.20% this year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.31M, and float is at 165.11M with Short Float at 3.17%.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Piccina Cintia,the company’sChief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Piccina Cintia sold 11,890 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $1.87 per share for a total of $22230.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19535.0 shares.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Rawcliffe Adrian (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 10,057 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $1.86 per share for $18686.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13351.0 shares of the ADAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Bertrand William C JR (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 4,440 shares at an average price of $1.86 for $8250.0. The insider now directly holds 7,264 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP).

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading -75.09% down over the past 12 months and uniQure N.V. (QURE) that is 0.37% higher over the same period. Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) is -14.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.