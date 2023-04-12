What should you know before buying stock in Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is -16.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.06 and a high of $40.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CUZ stock was last observed hovering at around $20.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.41% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 4.32% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.05, the stock is 2.82% and -11.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -18.07% off its SMA200. CUZ registered -43.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.38.

The stock witnessed a -4.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.80%, and is -0.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) has around 286 employees, a market worth around $3.19B and $762.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.00 and Fwd P/E is 30.96. Profit margin for the company is 21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.59% and -47.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cousins Properties Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.70% this year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.44M, and float is at 150.66M with Short Float at 3.89%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCCOLL JOHN S,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that MCCOLL JOHN S sold 36,975 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $24.93 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30814.0 shares.

Cousins Properties Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Roper Pamela F (EVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 6,095 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $25.77 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42241.0 shares of the CUZ stock.