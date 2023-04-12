Why East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) is -19.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.86 and a high of $85.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EWBC stock was last observed hovering at around $53.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.21% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 6.37% higher than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.37, the stock is -3.19% and -21.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock -22.69% off its SMA200. EWBC registered -29.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.89%.

The stock witnessed a -14.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.75%, and is -2.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 8.65% over the month.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has around 3155 employees, a market worth around $7.25B and $2.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.74 and Fwd P/E is 6.08. Profit margin for the company is 48.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.62% and -37.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.50%).

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

East West Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.80% this year.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.94M, and float is at 139.79M with Short Float at 1.83%.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Oh Irene H,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Oh Irene H bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $49.51 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

East West Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that LIU JACK C (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $77.00 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17136.0 shares of the EWBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, KRAUSE DOUGLAS PAUL (Vice Chairman) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $72.43 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 52,435 shares of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC).

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Republic Bank (FRC) that is -90.99% lower over the past 12 months. TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) is 5.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.