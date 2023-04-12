Why Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) is -8.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $120.40 and a high of $158.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DGX stock was last observed hovering at around $143.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $148.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.33% off the consensus price target high of $166.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -2.77% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $143.88, the stock is 4.46% and 2.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 3.18% off its SMA200. DGX registered 4.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.16.

The stock witnessed a 7.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.92%, and is 0.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $16.07B and $9.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.18 and Fwd P/E is 15.63. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.50% and -9.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.60% this year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.00M, and float is at 110.08M with Short Float at 2.73%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Doherty Catherine T.,the company’sSVP, Regional Businesses. SEC filings show that Doherty Catherine T. sold 5,307 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $140.55 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67810.0 shares.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E (SVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 4,754 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $140.55 per share for $0.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38527.0 shares of the DGX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Doherty Catherine T. (SVP, Regional Businesses) disposed off 717 shares at an average price of $140.63 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 67,810 shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX).

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading -2.98% down over the past 12 months and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) that is -19.89% lower over the same period. Centene Corporation (CNC) is -23.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.