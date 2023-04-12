Why should you keep an eye on Sonos Inc. (SONO)?

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) is 19.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.65 and a high of $28.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SONO stock was last observed hovering at around $20.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.42% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -0.85% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.17, the stock is 4.00% and 3.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 13.30% off its SMA200. SONO registered -24.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.62.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.44%, and is 2.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) has around 1844 employees, a market worth around $2.56B and $1.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 157.58 and Fwd P/E is 44.82. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.77% and -28.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonos Inc. (SONO) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.70% this year.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.21M, and float is at 124.59M with Short Float at 10.20%.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Sonos Inc. (SONO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coles Joanna,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Coles Joanna sold 905 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $19.49 per share for a total of $17638.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23868.0 shares.

Sonos Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that Conrad Thomas (Director) sold a total of 12,792 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $19.24 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42671.0 shares of the SONO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Coles Joanna (Director) disposed off 905 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $18100.0. The insider now directly holds 14,762 shares of Sonos Inc. (SONO).

Sonos Inc. (SONO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -6.59% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -22.47% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -22.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.