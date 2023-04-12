Will Mastercard Incorporated (MA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is 4.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $276.87 and a high of $390.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MA stock was last observed hovering at around $360.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.99% off its average median price target of $430.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.12% off the consensus price target high of $455.87 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are 6.63% higher than the price target low of $390.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $364.13, the stock is 2.41% and 0.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 6.75% off its SMA200. MA registered 4.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.11.

The stock witnessed a 4.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.84%, and is -0.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.26% over the week and 1.58% over the month.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has around 29900 employees, a market worth around $349.33B and $22.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.62 and Fwd P/E is 25.12. Profit margin for the company is 44.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.52% and -6.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (51.50%).

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is a “Buy”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 28 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mastercard Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.80% this year.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 959.00M, and float is at 850.70M with Short Float at 0.57%.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Mastercard Incorporated (MA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ling Hai,the company’sCo-President, Intl Markets. SEC filings show that Ling Hai sold 8,220 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $356.31 per share for a total of $2.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26496.0 shares.

Mastercard Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Mastercard Foundation (10% Owner) sold a total of 172,546 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $370.54 per share for $63.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100.56 million shares of the MA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Mastercard Foundation (10% Owner) disposed off 172,548 shares at an average price of $369.63 for $63.78 million. The insider now directly holds 100,735,639 shares of Mastercard Incorporated (MA).

Mastercard Incorporated (MA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -1.96% down over the past 12 months and Visa Inc. (V) that is 5.69% higher over the same period. Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -27.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.