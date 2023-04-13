A peek at Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Who has invested in It?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is 10.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $415.07 and a high of $648.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVGO stock was last observed hovering at around $621.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.87% off its average median price target of $700.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.43% off the consensus price target high of $775.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -2.78% lower than the price target low of $600.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $616.70, the stock is -2.44% and 0.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 14.36% off its SMA200. AVGO registered 5.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.25.

The stock witnessed a 0.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.27%, and is -2.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $259.75B and $34.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.74 and Fwd P/E is 13.95. Profit margin for the company is 36.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.58% and -4.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadcom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.80% this year

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 418.00M, and float is at 414.94M with Short Float at 1.37%.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Spears Kirsten M., the company’s CFO & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Spears Kirsten M. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $619.72 per share for a total of $4.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41085.0 shares.

Broadcom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that FERNANDEZ RAUL J (Director) sold a total of 740 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $639.00 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1213.0 shares of the AVGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, TAN HOCK E (President and CEO) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $626.04 for $18.78 million. The insider now directly holds 214,514 shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO).

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 14.60% up over the past 12 months. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -12.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.