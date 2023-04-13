A peek at Brookfield Corporation (BN): Who has invested in It?

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) is 1.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.25 and a high of $46.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BN stock was last observed hovering at around $31.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.29% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 2.85% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.06, the stock is 5.15% and -3.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock -9.75% off its SMA200. BN registered -29.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.82.

The stock witnessed a 10.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.78%, and is 0.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) has around 200000 employees, a market worth around $52.61B and $92.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.33 and Fwd P/E is 9.18. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.49% and -30.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Brookfield Corporation (BN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookfield Corporation (BN) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookfield Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.60% this year

Brookfield Corporation (BN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.58B, and float is at 1.38B with Short Float at 0.72%.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at Brookfield Corporation (BN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 67 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast sold 50,256 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $11.94 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21.05 million shares.

Brookfield Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast (Director) sold a total of 24,744 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $11.96 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21.1 million shares of the BN stock.

Brookfield Corporation (BN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) that is trading -28.79% down over the past 12 months and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) that is -26.43% lower over the same period. BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is -9.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.