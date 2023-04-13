A peek at Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN): Who has invested in It?

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) is -54.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $5.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HYZN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 82.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.70, the stock is -21.24% and -45.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -4.11% at the moment leaves the stock -63.99% off its SMA200. HYZN registered -86.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.33.

The stock witnessed a -29.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.57%, and is -15.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.72% over the week and 11.38% over the month.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has around 200 employees, a market worth around $171.22M and $8.94M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.69% and -86.58% from its 52-week high.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.00% this year

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 244.56M, and float is at 82.76M with Short Float at 21.00%.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES sold 3,769,592 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $1.71 per share for a total of $6.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151.87 million shares.