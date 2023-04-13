A peek at Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG): Who has invested in It?

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is -3.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.42 and a high of $23.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KRG stock was last observed hovering at around $20.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.15% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 3.76% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.21, the stock is 1.11% and -3.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -2.08% at the moment leaves the stock 0.31% off its SMA200. KRG registered -8.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.08.

The stock witnessed a -0.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.00%, and is -2.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has around 236 employees, a market worth around $4.41B and $802.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.08% and -13.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kite Realty Group Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.10% this year

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 219.14M, and float is at 217.32M with Short Float at 3.04%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grimes Steven P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Grimes Steven P sold 12,946 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $22.35 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.78 million shares.

Kite Realty Group Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Grimes Steven P (Director) sold a total of 32,054 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $22.22 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.79 million shares of the KRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Grimes Steven P (Director) disposed off 46,500 shares at an average price of $21.77 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 823,506 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG).