A peek at Tenaris S.A. (TS): Who has invested in It?

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) is -17.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.24 and a high of $38.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TS stock was last observed hovering at around $29.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $29.18, the stock is 1.55% and -8.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -3.62% off its SMA200. TS registered -7.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.29.

The stock witnessed a -5.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.40%, and is 1.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) has around 25292 employees, a market worth around $17.42B and $11.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.75 and Fwd P/E is 5.61. Profit margin for the company is 21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.21% and -23.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 132.10% this year

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 590.27M, and float is at 233.47M with Short Float at 1.98%.

Tenaris S.A. (TS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -28.23% down over the past 12 months and YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) that is 143.97% higher over the same period. ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is -4.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.