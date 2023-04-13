AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is -4.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.20 and a high of $66.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AER stock was last observed hovering at around $53.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.53% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.32% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 20.71% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.50, the stock is 3.96% and -4.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 2.83% at the moment leaves the stock 5.20% off its SMA200. AER registered 12.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.13.

The stock witnessed a 0.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.49%, and is 0.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has around 641 employees, a market worth around $13.56B and $6.78B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.13. Profit margin for the company is -10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.19% and -16.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AerCap Holdings N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -145.00% this year

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 241.07M, and float is at 239.23M with Short Float at 1.11%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) that is trading -10.93% down over the past 12 months and Air Lease Corporation (AL) that is -4.98% lower over the same period. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is 5.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.