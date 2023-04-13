Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) is -10.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.03 and a high of $7.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $4.03, the stock is 11.57% and 1.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -12.52% off its SMA200. BTE registered -10.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.86.

The stock witnessed a 16.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.73%, and is 1.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 4.79% over the month.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) has around 222 employees, a market worth around $3.00B and $2.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.64 and Fwd P/E is 3.14. Profit margin for the company is 36.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.22% and -44.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.90%).

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.20% this year

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 546.15M, and float is at 541.73M with Short Float at 3.05%.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enerplus Corporation (ERF) that is trading 15.30% up over the past 12 months and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) that is 6.18% higher over the same period.