Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is -25.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.78 and a high of $39.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIG stock was last observed hovering at around $12.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.04% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.32% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -21.78% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.96, the stock is -2.60% and -21.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -8.67% at the moment leaves the stock -38.72% off its SMA200. BIG registered -68.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$22.88.

The stock witnessed a -20.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.63%, and is -4.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.35% over the week and 6.63% over the month.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) has around 10200 employees, a market worth around $320.25M and $5.47B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.07% and -72.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.90%).

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is a “Underweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Big Lots Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -237.00% this year

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.96M, and float is at 28.16M with Short Float at 31.87%.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Big Lots Inc. (BIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 14 times.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading -12.03% down over the past 12 months and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is -18.45% lower over the same period. Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is 25.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.