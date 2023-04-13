Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) is 11.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $139.97 and a high of $222.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXR stock was last observed hovering at around $164.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.26% off its average median price target of $172.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.66% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -12.7% lower than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $163.42, the stock is 3.64% and 2.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -3.12% off its SMA200. EXR registered -23.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.47.

The stock witnessed a 3.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.56%, and is 2.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has around 4781 employees, a market worth around $13.66B and $1.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.50 and Fwd P/E is 25.76. Profit margin for the company is 44.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.75% and -26.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Extra Space Storage Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.50% this year

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.92M, and float is at 82.94M with Short Float at 5.81%.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Margolis Joseph D, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Margolis Joseph D sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $160.07 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15144.0 shares.

Extra Space Storage Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Herrington Matthew T (EVP & COO) sold a total of 650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $165.75 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6405.0 shares of the EXR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, McNeal Gwyn Goodson (EVP/Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $164.00 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 32,290 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR).

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Public Storage (PSA) that is trading -20.32% down over the past 12 months and Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is -18.80% lower over the same period. CubeSmart (CUBE) is -9.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.