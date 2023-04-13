Hasbro Inc. (HAS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is -15.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.75 and a high of $94.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HAS stock was last observed hovering at around $52.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.0% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -22.14% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.30, the stock is 1.82% and -5.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -2.12% at the moment leaves the stock -22.66% off its SMA200. HAS registered -39.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.82.

The stock witnessed a 7.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.44%, and is -2.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has around 6490 employees, a market worth around $7.11B and $5.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.19 and Fwd P/E is 10.32. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.13% and -45.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hasbro Inc. (HAS) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hasbro Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.70% this year

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.10M, and float is at 127.43M with Short Float at 6.65%.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Hasbro Inc. (HAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BURNS MICHAEL RAYMOND, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BURNS MICHAEL RAYMOND bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 25 at a price of $87.70 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16398.0 shares.

Hasbro Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that Cocks Christian P (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 10,102 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $89.59 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65945.0 shares of the HAS stock.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is 6.07% higher over the past 12 months. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is 2.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.