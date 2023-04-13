Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is -9.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.09 and a high of $11.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MOMO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $62.11 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.4% off the consensus price target high of $144.93 offered by analysts, but current levels are 84.33% higher than the price target low of $51.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.11, the stock is -5.52% and -11.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -4.92% at the moment leaves the stock 20.10% off its SMA200. MOMO registered 59.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.25.

The stock witnessed a -5.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.41%, and is -8.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) has around 2051 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $1.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.85 and Fwd P/E is 5.37. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.05% and -29.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 148.60% this year

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 188.92M, and float is at 139.87M with Short Float at 3.69%.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) that is trading -31.41% down over the past 12 months and VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) that is -2.82% lower over the same period. Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is -5.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.