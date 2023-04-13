Here are the top Institutional holders of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) shares

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) is -93.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $20.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BDRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $3149.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.99% off the consensus price target high of $3149.49 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.99% higher than the price target low of $3149.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is -68.84% and -85.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.62 million and changing -9.18% at the moment leaves the stock -96.50% off its SMA200. BDRX registered -98.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -96.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.76.

The stock witnessed a -83.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -91.66%, and is -8.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.92% over the week and 34.57% over the month.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $2.47M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1.16% and -98.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.50%).

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.90% this year

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 0.98M, and float is at 0.69M with Short Float at 2.17%.