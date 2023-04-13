Here are the top Institutional holders of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) shares

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) is 5.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $107.54 and a high of $145.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHKP stock was last observed hovering at around $130.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.02% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.01% off the consensus price target high of $164.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -15.5% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $132.82, the stock is 2.87% and 4.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing 1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 6.71% off its SMA200. CHKP registered -7.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.32.

The stock witnessed a 7.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.56%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has around 5805 employees, a market worth around $17.08B and $2.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.97 and Fwd P/E is 15.14. Profit margin for the company is 34.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.51% and -8.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.70%).

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.80M, and float is at 100.67M with Short Float at 3.18%.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -23.22% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is 0.63% higher over the same period.