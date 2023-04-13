Here are the top Institutional holders of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) is 10.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $2.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WGS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.8% off the consensus price target high of $1.25 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 42.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.29, the stock is -16.34% and -28.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing -5.15% at the moment leaves the stock -64.72% off its SMA200. WGS registered -89.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.37.

The stock witnessed a -20.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.95%, and is -11.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.04% over the week and 16.34% over the month.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $215.17M and $234.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 32.18% and -89.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-221.60%).

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.20% this year

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 386.89M, and float is at 198.51M with Short Float at 5.17%.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Saad Kareem, the company’s Chief Transformation Officer. SEC filings show that Saad Kareem sold 2,776 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $0.34 per share for a total of $941.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that White Karen Ann (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 1,731 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $0.34 per share for $587.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53717.0 shares of the WGS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Stueland Katherine (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 92,644 shares at an average price of $0.36 for $33333.0. The insider now directly holds 308,574 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS).