Here are the top Institutional holders of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) shares

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) is 3.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $6.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RENT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 10.0% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.15, the stock is 16.34% and -5.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -1.84% off its SMA200. RENT registered -41.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$43.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.05%, and is 10.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.93% over the week and 8.85% over the month.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) has around 958 employees, a market worth around $197.41M and $285.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 186.36% and -53.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.50%).

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rent the Runway Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.50% this year

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.52M, and float is at 58.22M with Short Float at 13.33%.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hyman Jennifer, the company’s CEO & Chair. SEC filings show that Hyman Jennifer sold 31,290 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $2.62 per share for a total of $81898.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Rent the Runway Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 that Steinberg Larry (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 15,747 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 and was made at $2.62 per share for $41216.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.62 million shares of the RENT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Donato Brian (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 14,018 shares at an average price of $2.62 for $36691.0. The insider now directly holds 478,753 shares of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT).

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -36.66% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -5.13% lower over the same period. NIKE Inc. (NKE) is -3.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.