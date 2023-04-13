Here are the top Institutional holders of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) shares

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) is -5.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.08 and a high of $16.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBRA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -11.9% lower than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.75, the stock is 6.37% and -1.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -11.14% off its SMA200. SBRA registered -12.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.93.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.19%, and is 6.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $2.70B and $624.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.90. Profit margin for the company is -12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.57% and -28.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.00% this year

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 230.98M, and float is at 228.02M with Short Float at 6.14%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 28 times.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -23.05% down over the past 12 months and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) that is -25.17% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -38.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.