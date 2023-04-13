Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is -9.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.39 and a high of $9.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ESRT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.95% off the consensus price target high of $9.25 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -1.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.11, the stock is -3.54% and -15.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -3.17% at the moment leaves the stock -15.58% off its SMA200. ESRT registered -30.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.92.

The stock witnessed a -13.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.71%, and is -5.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has around 667 employees, a market worth around $981.94M and $727.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.28 and Fwd P/E is 611.00. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.36% and -33.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 454.70% this year

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.09M, and float is at 160.10M with Short Float at 8.10%.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading -7.13% down over the past 12 months and LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) that is -27.02% lower over the same period. Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is -46.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.