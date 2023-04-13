Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL)

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is -6.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.82 and a high of $15.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.37% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 9.92% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.71, the stock is -6.44% and -13.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -6.32% at the moment leaves the stock -12.32% off its SMA200. GNL registered -22.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.93.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.07%, and is -7.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $378.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.25% and -23.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Net Lease Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.00% this year

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.78M, and float is at 103.46M with Short Float at 2.93%.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is trading -20.56% down over the past 12 months and Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) that is -60.48% lower over the same period.