Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY)

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) is -32.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.39 and a high of $4.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRAY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 45.27% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.01, the stock is -10.40% and -24.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -2.27% at the moment leaves the stock -23.25% off its SMA200. VRAY registered -17.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.24.

The stock witnessed a -15.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.80%, and is -7.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) has around 295 employees, a market worth around $561.09M and $102.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.94% and -39.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.90%).

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ViewRay Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.20% this year

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 181.41M, and float is at 176.29M with Short Float at 4.99%.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dempsey James F., the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Dempsey James F. sold 42,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $4.13 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

ViewRay Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that SCHNABEL SUSAN C (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $4.70 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the VRAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, SCHNABEL SUSAN C (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $2.93 for $58518.0. The insider now directly holds 113,279 shares of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY).

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ResMed Inc. (RMD) that is trading -10.89% down over the past 12 months.