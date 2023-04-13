H&R Block Inc. (HRB) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

H&R Block Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is -5.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.65 and a high of $48.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HRB stock was last observed hovering at around $33.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53%.

Currently trading at $34.43, the stock is -0.33% and -5.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock -13.30% off its SMA200. HRB registered 29.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.65.

The stock witnessed a -1.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.31%, and is 0.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

H&R Block Inc. (HRB) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $5.32B and $3.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.54 and Fwd P/E is 8.98. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.58% and -29.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.10%).

H&R Block Inc. (HRB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for H&R Block Inc. (HRB) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

H&R Block Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 571.80% this year

H&R Block Inc. (HRB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.12M, and float is at 150.88M with Short Float at 10.93%.

H&R Block Inc. (HRB) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at H&R Block Inc. (HRB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones Jeffrey J II, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Jones Jeffrey J II sold 66,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $42.07 per share for a total of $2.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.59 million shares.

H&R Block Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Jones Jeffrey J II (President & CEO) sold a total of 18,009 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $42.11 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.66 million shares of the HRB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Gerard Robert A (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $37.89 for $18946.0. The insider now directly holds 262,227 shares of H&R Block Inc. (HRB).

H&R Block Inc. (HRB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intuit Inc. (INTU) that is trading -9.89% down over the past 12 months and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) that is -45.79% lower over the same period. Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is -22.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.