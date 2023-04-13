Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Volatility At 6.47%, Should You Add A Position?

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) is 202.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $4.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JSPR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.46, the stock is -19.14% and -20.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock -0.53% off its SMA200. JSPR registered -55.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.22%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.47.

The stock witnessed a -19.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.52%, and is -11.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.47% over the week and 6.73% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 278.04% and -68.40% from its 52-week high.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Analyst Forecasts

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.40% this year

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.38M, and float is at 96.44M with Short Float at 3.15%.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Carlyle Group Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $1.50 per share for a total of $4.7 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.76 million shares.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Qiming U.S. Healthcare Fund II (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,666,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $1.50 per share for $4.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.52 million shares of the JSPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, ROCHE HOLDING LTD (10% Owner) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $1.89 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 4,549,606 shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR).