Life Storage Inc. (LSI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI) is 46.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $94.02 and a high of $151.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LSI stock was last observed hovering at around $145.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $136.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.14% off the consensus price target high of $154.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -43.12% lower than the price target low of $101.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $144.55, the stock is 11.69% and 16.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 25.48% off its SMA200. LSI registered -1.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.52.

The stock witnessed a 21.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.48%, and is 2.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) has around 2508 employees, a market worth around $12.04B and $1.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.29 and Fwd P/E is 29.16. Profit margin for the company is 34.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.74% and -4.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Life Storage Inc. (LSI) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Life Storage Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.00% this year

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.90M, and float is at 84.56M with Short Float at 1.52%.

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Life Storage Inc. (LSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Saffire Joseph, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Saffire Joseph sold 6,130 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $99.73 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71921.0 shares.

Life Storage Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Saffire Joseph (CEO) sold a total of 5,044 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $131.22 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61305.0 shares of the LSI stock.

Life Storage Inc. (LSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Public Storage (PSA) that is trading -20.32% down over the past 12 months and Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) that is -36.30% lower over the same period. Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is -23.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.