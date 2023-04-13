Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) is -68.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $2.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MOBQ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.79% off the consensus price target high of $5.30 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.79% higher than the price target low of $5.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -9.62% and -45.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -82.66% off its SMA200. MOBQ registered -92.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.38.

The stock witnessed a -20.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.55%, and is 2.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.82% over the week and 14.95% over the month.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $2.76M and $4.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.96% and -93.21% from its 52-week high.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 82.90% this year

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.25M, and float is at 5.73M with Short Float at 5.85%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.