New Big Money Means Dover Corporation (DOV) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) is 8.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.49 and a high of $160.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DOV stock was last observed hovering at around $146.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $147.12, the stock is 2.40% and -1.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 8.49% off its SMA200. DOV registered -2.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.61%, and is 1.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Dover Corporation (DOV) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $20.75B and $8.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.25 and Fwd P/E is 15.04. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.50% and -8.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Dover Corporation (DOV) Analyst Forecasts

Dover Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.10% this year

Dover Corporation (DOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.32M, and float is at 138.08M with Short Float at 0.97%.

Dover Corporation (DOV) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Dover Corporation (DOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cerepak Brad M, the company’s Senior Vice President and CFO. SEC filings show that Cerepak Brad M sold 34,972 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $143.25 per share for a total of $5.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73878.0 shares.

Dover Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that Kosinski Anthony K (Vice President, Tax) sold a total of 2,203 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $126.18 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5353.0 shares of the DOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 25, Malinas David J. (SVP, Operations) acquired 350 shares at an average price of $139.44 for $48804.0. The insider now directly holds 2,744 shares of Dover Corporation (DOV).

Dover Corporation (DOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -16.48% down over the past 12 months and PACCAR Inc (PCAR) that is 33.89% higher over the same period. Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) is 20.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.