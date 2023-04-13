New Big Money Means DXC Technology Company (DXC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is -5.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.46 and a high of $36.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DXC stock was last observed hovering at around $25.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $25.03, the stock is 3.08% and -5.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -9.12% off its SMA200. DXC registered -18.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.27.

The stock witnessed a 2.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.11%, and is 0.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) has around 130000 employees, a market worth around $5.74B and $14.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.53 and Fwd P/E is 6.25. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.44% and -30.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 562.80% this year

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 229.54M, and float is at 226.41M with Short Float at 3.39%.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at DXC Technology Company (DXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR, the company’s EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR sold 33,331 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $29.05 per share for a total of $0.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

DXC Technology Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that FERNANDEZ RAUL J (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $29.75 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47092.0 shares of the DXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, FERNANDEZ RAUL J (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $29.39 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 52,092 shares of DXC Technology Company (DXC).

DXC Technology Company (DXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -16.28% down over the past 12 months.