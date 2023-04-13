New Big Money Means Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) is -3.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.16 and a high of $38.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRVI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.59% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 8.33% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.75, the stock is -1.82% and -5.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -25.89% off its SMA200. MRVI registered -63.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.89.

The stock witnessed a -8.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.73%, and is 1.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) has around 610 employees, a market worth around $3.41B and $883.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.51 and Fwd P/E is 28.95. Profit margin for the company is 24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.08% and -64.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (47.80%).

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.63M, and float is at 109.11M with Short Float at 4.40%.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -4.85% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 29.73% higher over the same period.