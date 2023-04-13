New Big Money Means Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is -7.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.14 and a high of $52.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $34.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.01% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -22.22% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.00, the stock is 2.23% and -9.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -2.97% at the moment leaves the stock -9.81% off its SMA200. VSCO registered -31.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.66.

The stock witnessed a 7.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.68%, and is -3.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $2.58B and $6.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.89 and Fwd P/E is 6.16. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.24% and -36.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.10%).

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Analyst Forecasts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.30% this year

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.00M, and float is at 72.06M with Short Float at 10.69%.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, the company’s Former 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD sold 238,645 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $46.21 per share for a total of $11.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.76 million shares.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD (Former 10% Owner) sold a total of 116,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $46.09 per share for $5.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.0 million shares of the VSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD (10% Owner) disposed off 109,968 shares at an average price of $46.08 for $5.07 million. The insider now directly holds 8,118,804 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO).