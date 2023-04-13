Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) is 4.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.03 and a high of $26.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORI stock was last observed hovering at around $25.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.86% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 12.86% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.27, the stock is 3.36% and -0.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 7.69% off its SMA200. ORI registered 9.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.11.

The stock witnessed a 5.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.46%, and is 2.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.08% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $7.44B and $8.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.02 and Fwd P/E is 9.66. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.17% and -5.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Old Republic International Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.20% this year

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 295.32M, and float is at 281.09M with Short Float at 1.17%.

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD bought 295 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $24.13 per share for a total of $7118.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10272.0 shares.

Old Republic International Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD (Director) bought a total of 295 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $24.48 per share for $7222.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9977.0 shares of the ORI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD (Director) acquired 295 shares at an average price of $23.33 for $6882.0. The insider now directly holds 9,682 shares of Old Republic International Corporation (ORI).

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RLI Corp. (RLI) that is trading 29.13% up over the past 12 months and The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) that is -5.96% lower over the same period. Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) is -81.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.