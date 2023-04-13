PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Volatility At 4.49%, Should You Add A Position?

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) is 22.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.51 and a high of $35.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PD stock was last observed hovering at around $32.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

Currently trading at $32.50, the stock is 1.72% and 5.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 22.89% off its SMA200. PD registered 3.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$25.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 14.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.05%, and is -3.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.49% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has around 950 employees, a market worth around $2.93B and $370.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.85. Profit margin for the company is -35.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.58% and -8.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.70%).

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Analyst Forecasts

PagerDuty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.90% this year

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.50M, and float is at 82.19M with Short Float at 8.92%.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at PagerDuty Inc. (PD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tejada Jennifer, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Tejada Jennifer sold 71,375 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 10 at a price of $31.99 per share for a total of $2.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.8 million shares.

PagerDuty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that REZVAN MITRA (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $31.60 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the PD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, WEBB SHELLEY (SVP and General Counsel) disposed off 1,983 shares at an average price of $33.62 for $66661.0. The insider now directly holds 229,240 shares of PagerDuty Inc. (PD).

PagerDuty Inc. (PD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -4.54% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -21.49% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -21.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.