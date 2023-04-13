Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Volatility At 8.76%, Should You Add A Position?

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) is 7.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.65 and a high of $33.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RLAY stock was last observed hovering at around $18.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.01% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.2% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -0.06% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.01, the stock is -1.82% and -9.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing -11.15% at the moment leaves the stock -18.25% off its SMA200. RLAY registered -50.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $725.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.27.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.12%, and is -5.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.76% over the week and 6.11% over the month.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has around 327 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.56% and -51.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.50%).

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.30% this year

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.06M, and float is at 118.14M with Short Float at 15.18%.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bergstrom Donald A, the company’s President, R&D. SEC filings show that Bergstrom Donald A sold 763 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $15.36 per share for a total of $11720.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that Catinazzo Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 347 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $15.36 per share for $5330.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the RLAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, Adams Brian (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 347 shares at an average price of $15.36 for $5330.0. The insider now directly holds 135,745 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY).

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading -7.20% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -25.01% lower over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -61.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.