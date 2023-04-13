Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) is -11.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.43 and a high of $20.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROIC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.33% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -2.0% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.26, the stock is 0.21% and -6.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -1.41% at the moment leaves the stock -12.84% off its SMA200. ROIC registered -30.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.36.

The stock witnessed a 1.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.36%, and is -2.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) has around 70 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $312.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.09 and Fwd P/E is 39.00. Profit margin for the company is 16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.68% and -33.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.90% this year

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.82M, and float is at 121.14M with Short Float at 3.41%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POMERANTZ LAURA H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that POMERANTZ LAURA H sold 10,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $13.78 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55557.0 shares.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that POMERANTZ LAURA H (Director) sold a total of 6,425 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $15.55 per share for $99940.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59704.0 shares of the ROIC stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is trading -39.68% down over the past 12 months and Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) that is -64.27% lower over the same period.