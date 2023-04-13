SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) is -83.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $18.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $1.65, the stock is 21.56% and -68.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.52 million and changing 13.01% at the moment leaves the stock -81.30% off its SMA200. SMX registered a loss of -83.53% in past 6-months. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.28.

The stock witnessed a -44.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.93%, and is 102.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 42.17% over the week and 26.47% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 126.03% and -91.27% from its 52-week high.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) Analyst Forecasts

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.60M, and float is at 29.77M with Short Float at 0.24%.