Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) is 3.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.56 and a high of $81.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRGP stock was last observed hovering at around $76.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $95.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.03% off the consensus price target high of $119.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 12.51% higher than the price target low of $87.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.12, the stock is 6.71% and 3.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 9.32% off its SMA200. TRGP registered -1.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.93.

The stock witnessed a 5.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.33%, and is 1.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) has around 2850 employees, a market worth around $17.30B and $20.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.59 and Fwd P/E is 11.38. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.01% and -6.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 48.20% this year

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 226.40M, and float is at 222.93M with Short Float at 1.71%.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pryor D. Scott, the company’s. SEC filings show that Pryor D. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $76.11 per share for a total of $1.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Targa Resources Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Chung Paul W (Director) sold a total of 18,246 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $75.43 per share for $1.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61900.0 shares of the TRGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Chung Paul W (Director) disposed off 7,191 shares at an average price of $75.50 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 80,146 shares of Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP).

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is trading 1.63% up over the past 12 months and Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) that is -8.52% lower over the same period. Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) is 6.12% up on the 1-year trading charts.