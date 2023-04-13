Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Volatility At 3.11%, Should You Add A Position?

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) is 6.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.47 and a high of $20.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TDS stock was last observed hovering at around $11.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $11.19, the stock is 8.13% and -2.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -16.03% off its SMA200. TDS registered -45.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.20%, and is 6.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) has around 9300 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $5.41B in sales. Fwd P/E is 286.92. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.16% and -46.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Analyst Forecasts

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -106.10% this year

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.00M, and float is at 91.52M with Short Float at 3.62%.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davis Clarence A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Davis Clarence A sold 4,300 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $18.33 per share for a total of $78819.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15511.0 shares.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -78.35% down over the past 12 months and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) that is -17.89% lower over the same period. AT&T Inc. (T) is 8.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.