VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Volatility At 7.31%, Should You Add A Position?

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) is -40.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.90 and a high of $7.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNET stock was last observed hovering at around $3.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $34.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.02% off the consensus price target high of $56.50 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 85.99% higher than the price target low of $24.12 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.38, the stock is 1.57% and -20.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -33.60% off its SMA200. VNET registered -37.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.83.

The stock witnessed a 11.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.18%, and is -12.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.31% over the week and 9.65% over the month.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) has around 3221 employees, a market worth around $489.66M and $1.01B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.55% and -53.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VNET Group Inc. (VNET) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VNET Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.30% this year

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.07M, and float is at 123.84M with Short Float at 4.93%.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Equinix Inc. (EQIX) that is trading -7.51% down over the past 12 months and Baidu Inc. (BIDU) that is 1.22% higher over the same period.