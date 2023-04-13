Which institution holds the most shares in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD)

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) is -0.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.49 and a high of $32.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COLD stock was last observed hovering at around $27.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.46% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 11.59% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.29, the stock is 1.09% and -3.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -2.22% off its SMA200. COLD registered 0.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.94.

The stock witnessed a -1.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.94%, and is 0.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.25% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) has around 16275 employees, a market worth around $7.62B and $2.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 108.81. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.64% and -13.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -199.10% this year

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 269.59M, and float is at 268.89M with Short Float at 1.74%.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Snyder James C JR, the company’s EVP & Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Snyder James C JR sold 3,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $29.86 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36812.0 shares.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that NOVOSEL THOMAS C () sold a total of 2,603 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $28.94 per share for $75331.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the COLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, NOVOSEL THOMAS C () disposed off 5,326 shares at an average price of $25.58 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 2,513 shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD).